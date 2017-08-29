The Prince George Cougars’ Black vs. White game brought in nearly 700 fans, all hoping to become familiar with some new faces for the 2017-18 season.

In the contest’s fifth edition, Team Black prevailed by a score of 5-4 Monday night thanks to local product Ethan O’Rourke, netting a power-play goal with less than two minutes left.

Cats’ rookie of the year for 2016-17 Ryan Schoettler potted two goals in the victory, while Radovan Bondra and Kody MacDonald rounded out the scoring for the winning side.

Team Black went 100% on the power-plays (3/3), while Team White went 0-1; totals shots on goal favoured the champions at 43-35.

The Cougars will begin pre-season play in Red Deer this Saturday, 2PM Pacific time against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Prince George’s first exhibition game on home ice goes for Friday, September 15th against the Kamloops Blazers.