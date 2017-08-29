The 15th annual UNBC and CNC Teaching and Learning Conference is set to begin Wednesday morning.

UNBC’s Centre for Teaching, Learning, and Technology Director and Event Spokesperson Heather Smith expects over 100 post-secondary instructors during the two-day event.

She says presenters will tackle some of today’s biggest issues.

“Indigenization, internationalization, diversity in the classroom are really big topics across post-secondary institutions so we got several sessions that will draw on those kinds of things.”

One event, in particular, she highlighted was a “Worst Lecture Service.”

“It’s three folks doing presentations really designed to show you what not to do when you teach so it’s really about using comedy and a lot of fun as a means by which to highlight some of the things you might not want to do in the classroom.”

Smith says walk-ins are welcome but space is limited.

The events are free. Wednesday’s presentations will be on UNBC campus, CNC will host Thursday’s.