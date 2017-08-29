It was a winning debut for the Prince George Spruce Kings in pre-season play as they dumped the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm 3-1 on Tuesday night at Revolution Place.
Ryan Stack opened the scoring for the visitors giving Prince George a 1-0 advantage after 20 minutes.
The Spruce Kings almost doubled the Storm in shots after the opening frame thanks to an 11-6 edge.
In the second, Patrick Cozzi snuck in behind the Grande Prairie defence to double the lead to 2-0 just 12 seconds in.
Prince George would light the lamp one more time in the middle stanza putting a stranglehold on the game.
The Storm replied with a tally in the third but were unable to generate any offense after that.
Corey Cunningham led the way for Prince George with a pair of assists.
The Spruce Kings now head to Vernon on Thursday where they will play the Vipers before returning home on Saturday to play the Storm at 7 o’clock from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.