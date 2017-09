Cariboo Cougars open season on home ice September 23rd

The 2017-18 BC Major Midget hockey regular season schedule has been released.

The defending-champion Cariboo Cougars will begin with a pair of home games at Kin 1 against the Valley West Hawks Saturday (September 23rd, 4PM) and Sunday (September 24th, 10AM).

Cariboo will play 16 of its first 22 games on home ice.

The schedule is highlighted by two Showcase weekends on September 29th to October 1st, 2017 and the second on January 11th to 13th, 2018 at the Richmond Oval.