An anti-racism rally took place at City Hall.

The event drew dozens of people, all impressed with the community’s response.

Community members concerned with recent global events, like Charlottesville, felt Prince George should take action.

“We want to bring people together in a really positive way to say that we feel strongly that this is a welcoming community and that our people, all people, should be held in equal regard and should feel safe.”

Arctica Cunningham, Rally Organizer

Local MLA Shirley Bond and Mayor Lyn Hall also attended the rally.