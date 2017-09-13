City council hears from local residents about playground upgrades | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Residents of Starlane Drive gathered in front of Prince George city council Monday night, as they brought up a delegation regarding the closure of Starlane Park.

The park is one of 20 that had previously been set for closure following the city’s 2017 Park Strategy being approved in January 2017.

The group presented a case for considering to include Starlane Park on the list of spaces that would be improved by 2021 as part of 2017 City Parks Plan and was unanimously passed by council.

In the gallery sat a number of other community members, as well as their children, to show their support for the park.

In their delegation, the group of community members listed the park’s long-standing history in the community, an extended walking distance to the next nearest park, and a variety of safety issues including child abductions and bear traps to argue their case.

Bonnie White is a long-time resident of the area and one of the members to present to council. She expressed her hopefulness about council approving their delegation.

“I’m going to keep bugging them for 2021,” She says. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to have new playground equipment installed because there is a significant number of children in our neighbourhood and it’s just continuing to grow.”

Also in the space is an outdoor ice rink that the Starlane group hopes will see improvements as well.

“There’s some hope of a possibility that our ice rink will improved, [council] did say it was a priority.” White explains. “It’s a very well used ice rink.”

White says the rink also receives plenty of compliments from residents around Prince George.