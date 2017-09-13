The latest installment of the SportPG Speaker Series is just around the corner.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Kin 1 lounge on Wednesday evening.

“We are going to have a speaker from the city just talking about the new sport hosting grant and how people can apply and how it can benefit their sporting event in our city,” says Annie Doran, Tourism PG marketing, and communications manager.

Doran believes it’s a great opportunity for those to learn about topics at heart of sports hosting from local experts and stakeholders. “One of the most important things is the networking with sports groups in the room and people can exchange ideas and challenges and also just learn more about how tourism Prince George and the City of Prince George can assist these volunteers groups in successfully putting on or bidding on an event.”

A speaking engagement like this can help accelerate the process for some groups once they get all the information. “They can learn what kind of economic impact their event will have, they can leverage some dollars but I think it’s just a bit more of an opportunity about sparking ideas and speeding up the process for them,” says Doran.

The topic is The Partners: Event Support.

The final speaker series event will then be scheduled on November 15.