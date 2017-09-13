The Prince George Cougars all-time leading goal scorer, Chase Witala, has signed a contract with the Atlanta Gladiators of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) for the 2017-18 season.
The 22-year-old notched 19 points (7G, 12A) in 46 games last season with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL).
BREAKING: Atlanta Adds Scoring Punch with Signing of Forwards @Colin_Jacobs19 and @chasewitala #AdvanceTheLegacy⚔ https://t.co/ElFMYnf42W pic.twitter.com/91PGLdQGTb
— Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) September 12, 2017
The six-foot-tall local product racked up 239 points (120G, 119A) in 302 games over five seasons for his hometown Cougars.
“Looking over all my options this summer I felt Atlanta was the best fit for me to succeed as a player,” said Witala in a team news release.
Atlanta is the Double-A minor-league affiliate club of the Boston Bruins.
The all-time leading goal scorer in @PGCougars history, @chasewitala brings scoring threat to Glads lineup. #AdvanceTheLegacy⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fh8m8tnR6m
— Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) September 12, 2017