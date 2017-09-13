The Prince George Chamber of Commerce revealed the finalists for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards today in front of 260 guests.

In each of the 11 award categories, four finalists were selected to be voted on.

“It’s a recognition of everyone who’s been nominated, that somebody is taking the time to say ‘You’re doing a great job’.” says Erika Ewacha, CEO of the Prince George Chamber of Commerce. “That’s really fantastic, we want to celebrate that.”

Over the next few days, Chamber members will vote for their favourite businesses or business peoples in 10 of the 11 award categories. The Hell Yeah Prince George Ambassador Award will be decided by an open online vote on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Details on the individual award criteria can be found here.

Award winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards on October 21 at the Prince George Playhouse. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber’s website or by calling the office.