UNBC will be receiving some serious cash for faculty members and their young researchers.

The Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) has awarded the post-secondary institution a combined grant total of $1.115 million.

Interim Vice-President of Research and Graduate Programs Dr. Geoff Payne says these have been good times for local research.

“It really does showcase of how UNBC is viewed globally in terms of its impact. Now, in terms of research funding here at the University, this past year we’ve had the highest amount of research funding in the history of UNBC, so has it had exciting times and lots of great projects.”

The list of awarded members include:

Professor Dr. Stephen Radar, Chemistry ( $200,000 )

) Professor Dr. Peter Jackson, Environmental Science ( $195,000 )

) Professor Dr. Chow Lee, Biochemistry ( $140,000 )

) Professor Dr. Matt Reid, Physics ( $105,000 )

) Professor Dr. Phil Burton, Ecosystem Science ( $20,000 )

) Professor Dr. Ron Thring, Environmental Engineering ( $20,000 )

) Associate Professor Dr. Thomas Tannert, Engineering ( $170,000 )

) Associate Professor Dr. Oscar Venter, Ecosystem Science ( $165,000 )

) Associate Professor Dr. Asif Iqbal, Engineering ($100,000)

Dr. Payne believes this has potential to attract more students for years to come.

“For a university that’s not yet 30 years old, here we are doing this fantastic research and people be looking at us going, ‘Wow, UNBC is really moving the needles,’ as we continue to strive to be one of the best universities in the world.”

The money will be distributed to its respective recipient over the next five years.