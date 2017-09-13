The Prince George Cougars have signed four players with both short and long-term intentions.

Goaltender Isaiah DiLaura, along with forwards Brendan Boyle, Ben Coppinger, and Marco Mazza have been inked to standard WHL agreements following an impressive pre-season with the Cats.

DiLaura, Coppinger and Mazza are currently part of Prince George’s current 34-man roster, but Boyle was reassigned to the Okanagan Rockets in the BC Major Midget League earlier this week.

General Manager Todd Harkins says in a statement he’s impressed with all four players and believes they’ll be great additions to the team both short-term, and in the future.

The Cougars’ only pre-season home game takes place this Friday, 7PM at the CN Centre against the Kamloops Blazers.