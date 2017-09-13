BC Parks and Recreation Sites have removed a closure on one the province’s most popular backcountry areas.

Wells Gray Provincial Park has been closed since July 9th due to the wildfire crisis in the central interior as an effort to protect public safety.

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations, and the Ministry of Environment, current and forecasted conditions are showing signs of improvement, but a campfire ban will still be in place as the park is part of the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor the situation around Wells Gray, and are asking the public to ensure fires are not lit, and to call *5555 to report a fire.

For more information, you can click here.