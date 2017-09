The PG Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2017 Business Excellence Award finalist

There are 11 total categories, ranging from service excellence to Business of the Year.

“It’s a recognition of everyone who’s been nominated, that somebody is taking the time to say ‘You’re doing a great job,’ and we want to celebrate that.”

Erika Ewacha, PG Chamber of Commerce CEO

Award winners will be announced October 21st at the Prince George Playhouse