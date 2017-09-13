Better fire fighting weather has helped crews battling the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Even though they have up to 60% containment on it, Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula has a reminder for hunters.

“If you are hunting and you are in the black and you’re anywhere in or around the Elephant Hill wildfire to please remove yourself because we do have firefighters in there, you may not see them but we do have crews and people working on the heavy equipment.”

Kekula says they will continue to extinguish hot spots and do thermal scans overnight and from those scans find out where their priorities are for hot spots and extinguish those.

417 firefighters, along with eight helicopters and heavy equipment, will be working today on the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Spotty precipitation and increased humidity have assisted ground crews working on the Plateau Wildfire.

“In general we’re seeing fairly quite fire behavior across the Plateau fire though there are many still lingering hot spots as well as smoke coming off of the fire, but that’s well within the interior of the perimeter of the fire,” says Claire Allen, Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre in Williams Lake.

Allen says they have 320 firefighters on the Plateau wildfire, 58 pieces of heavy equipment, and seven helicopters doing mop up and patrol work.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now