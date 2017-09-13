According to the 2016 Census, Prince George workers earned more in 2015 than the provincial median. “Income for 2015 was $78,400 and then it was actually a group of 9 percent,” said Jennifer Yuen, Stats Canada analyst.

The median income per home in BC was lower at $70,000, that ranked seventh among the provinces and territories.

The median total rose 12% between 2005 and 2015 and puts them at an almost identical figure to the national median Yuen says. “It was actually $70,300 and compared to 2005, it was $63,500 so so that represented an 11% increase over that period time.”

When compared to the rest of the western provinces, Alberta had the highest median income at $93,835.

Median incomes were higher in same-sex couples than in opposite sex couples due to a greater portion of same-sex couples are in their prime working years.

Female same-sex couples earned a median total income of $92,587 in 2015 while male same-sex couples recorded a median income of $100,707 – the highest of all couple types.