Photo Courtesy of the City of Prince George

The City of Prince George has released advanced voting dates ahead of an upcoming referendum next month.

The Main Fire Hall and Four Seasons Leisure Pool are being considered for re-location and the public is being asked to weigh in on the move.

Advanced polls will be stationed at City Hall and UNBC on October 18th, the College of New Caledonia (CNC) on October 19th, and again at City Hall on October 24th.

An open house is slated for Saturday morning at 9AM to present the planned new site of Fire Hall #1, taking place at the current building on 7th Avenue and Dominion Street.

Prince George city officials will also be at the planned site for Fire Hall #1 later at 1PM along Massey Drive, next to the YMCA of Northern BC.

General voting day is scheduled for October 28th from 8AM to 8PM at any one of the following schools:

John McInnis Centre

DP Todd Secondary

Kelly Road Secondary

Edgewood Elementary

Malaspina Elementary

Ron Brent Elementary

Vanway Elementary

Blackburn Elementary

