The College of New Caledonia is holding their biannual scrub drive.

The drive is designed to raise money towards bursaries for health sciences students.

“CNC gives out thousands of dollars annually in bursaries and student awards to our students to ensure that they have success in their studies,” explains Alyson Gourley-Cramer, CNC’s Executive Director of Communication. “We can alleviate some of the stress that comes with the burden of a financial commitment.”

To date, CNC has raised over $10,000 for the initiative, with some scrub drives raising up to $750.

Every year, CNC awards five “Making a Difference” bursaries of $250 each to health science students in need.

“It’s such a simple thing to donate your old uniform, but it can make a huge difference for our students.” explains organizer and CNC nursing instructor Nancy Esopenko.

Gently used scrubs can be dropped off until Monday, September 25, at both the CNC Prince George campus library and the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation’s downtown office at the University Hospital of Northern BC.

The scrub sale is Thursday, September 28th from 9:00am to 1:00pm. It will be at the Gathering Place of the main building in CNC’s Prince George campus.