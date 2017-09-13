Positive Living North says cashbox was stolen from its raffle table at Canadian Tire | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Prince George RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a man who stole a cashbox from Canadian Tire Tuesday night.

Around 5PM, a suspect stole nearly $500 from a Positive Living North (PLN) raffle table, along with tickets that may have also been bought at the BC Liquor Store last week.

PLN Executive Director Vanessa West says those who purchased raffle tickets can have them re-issued.

“There were three books of sold tickets to individuals that were stolen. We want to get ahold of those people that had purchased tickets and we have the numbers because that is our concern; that they have a fair and equal opportunity participate in the draw.”

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass describes the suspect as:

Male

Blue button-up shirt

Jeans

Ran towards Home depot after taking the box

Police are looking to obtain video footage as the investigation remains in its early stages.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300), or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

