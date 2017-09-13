The 2017 Scotiabank AIDS Walk, hosted by Positive Living North (PLN), has named Henry Morgan as the 2017 AIDS Walk Champion.

“It is an honour to be PLN’s AIDS Walk Champion…” explains Morgan. “To be recognized as one of the many people who aer working at supporting those who are living with, affected by, and at risk for HIV/AIDS.”

Morgan, a long-time supporter and volunteer for PLN, shares a common vision and has worked with a number of people living with HIV/AIDS both past and present.

“One thing I love about all the fundraising is that it stays within the community and works with the people living with HIV.” Morgan says.

All funds raised will directly benefit people living with HIV/AIDS through programming and services provided by PLN, the local AIDS Service Organization.

"I am the the same as the person who stands beside me" -Henry Morgan, 2017 Walk Champion, speaks at AIDS Walk briefing #CityofPG #AIDSWalk pic.twitter.com/BNdVQxzLUf — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 13, 2017

This year’s AIDS Walk is Saturday, September 16. Registration is at 10:30am, opening ceremonies at 11am, and the walk is at 11:15am. The walk goes through the downtown core of Prince George.