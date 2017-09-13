Strong progress has been made in containing most of the big blazes in the current wildfire situation, with 155 still burning in BC.

Since April 1st, we’ve seen 1,249 fires destroying nearly 1.2 million hectares of land, and now, more than $510 million spent in suppression efforts.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says the BC Wildfire Service will have to keep a watchful eye on the weather this week.

“It’ll mostly be clear in the North, low clouds and fog in the Northwest, and generally fairly dry in most parts of the province. Conditions are persisting sunny and dry; there’ll be some showers, but only fairly spotty.”

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) is also predicting the provincial state of emergency to be lifted as early as Friday.

However, Skrepnek is urging the public to abide by any campfire bans and other restrictions still in effect.

“This isn’t the time for people to get complacent in terms of the dryness we’re seeing in some of the deeper levels of forest floor and we don’t want people getting complacent just because we are seeing activity mellow out.”

As of Wednesday, there are only 12 evacuation orders, displacing more than 3,200 people from their homes.