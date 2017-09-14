(From left) Mayor Lyn Hall, RCMP Supt. Warren Brown, & Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty sent to (fake) bighouse in annual Jail & Bail event | Prince George RCMP

The Prince George RCMP voluntarily handcuffed a pair of high-profile politicians on Wednesday.

But, thanks to the public’s generosity, Mayor Lyn Hall and Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty were released as part of the Jail & Bail event at Northland Dodge.

In a statement, local residents raised more than $17,000 in support of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, and their annual Tour de North trek.

The money is going towards pediatric cancer research, support programs, and Camp GoodTimes.

The ‘jail-birds’ had to set a fundraising goal before being put behind bars.

RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown was also arrested for the annual event.

The Tour De North began on Tuesday in Williams Lake, finishing in Dawson Creek on Monday.