The Prince George Spruce Kings have just one PG player on their 2017-18 roster … Corey Cunningham.

Last season was similar, however there have been years where the Spruce Kings have had several local players in their line-up.

With the Spruce Kings being a community operated franchise, established in 1972, there is a school of thought that the team should have at least a few PG products each year.

Like many debates, both sides can make valid points.

Those in favor would suggest with more local players, the hometown fans have more of a connection to the team.

Even residents who don’t love hockey may show up for a game if they know ‘Johnny’ who lives down the street will be suiting up.

In addition, many younger Prince George minor hockey players, not just a handful, could strive for the honor of wearing a Spruce Kings uniform if the team made a consistent strong commitment to home-grown talent.

Those against will quickly point out that the Spruce Kings could be at a distinct competitive disadvantage if they were forced to use a teenager just because of his home address.

There are other intangibles that come into play; perhaps the best Prince George players want to suit up elsewhere, or maybe it’s a year where there isn’t an abundance of local talent available.

Moreover, ice-time is never guaranteed, so would some players just end up with a ‘token’ spot to satisfy the quota?

The one league that historically has mandated ‘local’ citizenship is the CFL where 44 players are on the roster, 21 of which must be Canadian.

The truth is head coaches would never pick half of their CFL team from Canada if it was an option and not mandatory.

⚡️ #CFL Team Emojis Have Dropped And Fans Are Lovin’ It! https://t.co/pnfOdVAU23 — CFL (@CFL) September 13, 2017

I believe it’s always a significant benefit for a junior hockey team to ice as many local players as possible, but it’s not realistic to have a quota.

Also, by not having a minimum, it gives credence to a local player, when he makes the team, that it was by merit and not just a ‘kind gesture.’

Winning will always remain the number-one attraction for fans of any sport, but player identity is imperative to well-run organizations.

In the workplace, employers look for employees who are committed, dedicated, and talented self-starters with a desire to succeed while having a superb attitude regardless of where they are from.

Running a financially driven hockey team should be no different!

Certainly, there are cases where two players of equal all-around ability could be in a battle for one spot.

Under this scenario, should one of the two be local, selecting the hometown player could be perceived as less risky with more upside.

###

Sniper Corey Cunningham has persevered and started his BCHL career with the Spruce Kings by picking up an assist in his first two games.

Two seasons ago, his last year with the Prince George Farr Fabricating Bantams, Cunningham led the team with a whopping 160 points.

He also was the top overall scorer at Provincials, yet it was a puzzle he wasn’t selected in the WHL Bantam Draft.

As a 15-year-old, Cunningham left home to play for the Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15 program where he notched 28 points (9G, 19A) in 30 games.

He was rewarded by getting listed by the Vancouver Giants, but after failing to crack their WHL line-up at age 16, he set his sights on returning home with the intention of earning a spot with the Spruce Kings.

His demanding season in Delta paid off.

“We were working out every week of every day, every day at school. That definitely got my physical strength stronger and I think that helped me out on the ice so I can compete at least with these bigger guys,” said Cunningham in a recent interview with Brendan Pawliw of My Prince George Now.

Listed at just 5’10” and 160 pounds, Cunningham has impressed Spruce Kings rookie head coach Adam Maglio.

“Corey came in with a ton of confidence. He’s a player I had on my radar. I wanted to track his summer and see how he progressed strength-wise. He put on some size and some strength and he comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face. He loves the game, he loves learning the game and those are all attributes I look for in our players,” said Maglio.

Yes, Corey is local, but his performance and desire to succeed are clear indications he would have made the Spruce Kings even if he wasn’t from Prince George.

ROSTER READY: As Kings begin 2017-18 season, lets take a look at who’s playing this year!! MORE | https://t.co/qwOoDs7wyK #CityOfPG #BCHL pic.twitter.com/SEGBtC22z7 — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) September 10, 2017

FROM THE QUOTE RACK:

The New York Jets are 1000-to-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl. That means if you bet just one dollar…you will lose just one dollar.

*Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon

Roger Goodell, when asked if a team should sign Colin Kaepernick – “I’m not a football expert.” When the commissioner is right, he’s right.

*Comedy writer Janice Hough of Palo Alto, California www.leftcoastsportsbabe.com

In a 19-inning game vs. Boston, the Toronto Blue Jays had to use a few pitchers who hadn’t pitched recently. They were so much out of the loop, they had to ask the Red Sox to decode the signs.

*Comedy writer Tony Chong of Vancouver

A man who threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game nailed a photographer in the groin. Now the photographer has a story he can tell his children – assuming he can still have any.

*Brad Dickson of the Omaha World Herald

The Red Sox defeated the Oakland A’s 6-2 Thursday. Well no one can accuse the Red Sox of phoning it in.

*Contributor Marc Ragovin of New York

A South Carolina couple was arrested for having sex on a golf course near the 8th hole. The worst part is they were interrupted right in the middle of “Fore!” play.

*Comedy writer Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., http://jokesbyjim.blogspot.ca/

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

A Massachusetts man was knocked down and arrested after confronting a mounted police officer and trying to punch his steed. It goes in the books as a horse tackle collar.

*Comedy writer RJ Currie www.Sportsdeke.com

————————————————————————————————————————————————————