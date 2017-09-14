The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen in over a week.

On Friday, September 8th, 2017, local police began investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Gabriel Anthony Cabral.

He is a resident of Prince George but is originally from the Burns Lake area.

It is believed Cabral was last seen on Saturday, September 2nd, near the corner of 17th Avenue and Winnipeg Street in Prince George.

He is described as:

First Nations male

180 cm (5’11”)

170 pounds

Thin build

Short black hair with a receding hairline

Brown eyes

No tattoos

Family and friends have not heard from him, which they consider out of character.

He has been known to travel to Kelowna.