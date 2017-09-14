94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Hart Attack
Submit News Tip
Local RCMP searching for missing 48-year old man
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Quesnel mayor wanting to avoid past mistakes during fire recovery
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Allbee adjusting to life as a Chief
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Cody
Country 97 FM
Kurt Flesher
Where would you eat first?
Kurt Flesher
,
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
A Wilson Park water line has been fixed
Wayne Carrasco
,
Wednesday, Sep. 13th, 2017
One year ago to the day
Kurt Flesher
,
Wednesday, Sep. 13th, 2017
Win
Plot Twist: Gatsby | Prince George Public Library
Michael Lamont
,
Tuesday, Sep. 5th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Hart Attack
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
CRASH YOUR WAY INTO MEXICO
Kurt Flesher
,
Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2017
DALLAS DOES PRINCE GEORGE
Bryce Duffield
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
THE OFFSPRING
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, 2017
Wildfires Info
Mornings With Kurt Flesher
Where would you eat first?
SHARE ON:
Kurt Flesher
,
staff
Thursday, Sep. 14th, 2017
Tags:
#princegeorge
Celebrity Chef
Related Posts
CRASH YOUR WAY INTO MEXICO
Kurt Flesher
,
Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2017