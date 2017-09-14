The Prince George airport experienced an 18% spike in passengers during July with 42,000 extra people coming through YXS.

An additional 46,000 went through our airport in August, leading to an increase of 21%,

Some dramatic events led the recent surge according to airport spokesperson Lindsay Cotter. “Highway closures from the wildfires and there was a lot of people who weren’t sure whether or not they would be able to get back, so a lot of people were changing their summer plans and using the airport for their summer vacation.”

Cotter adds more flights to Alberta also played a role in the jump. “Central Mountain Air had added flights to Edmonton, Calgary, and Dawson Creek in early July and the connection to Alberta was lacking. We believe more people were getting on an airplane as opposed to driving.”

Year-to-date traffic is up 7.6% over 2016.

Over 462,000 passenger travelled in and out of the Prince George airport.