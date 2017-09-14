The main fire hall on 7th & Dominion | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Prince George Fire Chief John Iverson calls the current Main Fire Hall, a ‘tired facility’ and that it has ‘run its course.’

On October 28th, the City will be voting on a referendum which includes a proposed new fire station along Massey Drive next to the YMCA of Northern BC.

Iverson says the 7th Avenue and Dominion Street building has not been updated in decades, needing to meet the new work and safety regulations.

“This would not meet the standards for a post-disaster, public safety building. Modern fire stations are built to withstand what Mother Nature might bring our way. So it’s got to be built to a post-disaster standard, based on what the requirements are the region are.”

He also believes the new location would lead to a quicker response in an emergency.

“The proposed new location of the fire hall provides an eight-minute response coverage area that’s 50% greater than the one we currently have right now. That’s one of the key things when you build a new fire station, locating it where it’s going to provide the best service.”

Iverson would also like to see a bigger garage for the main fire truck as its ladder prevents it from going inside, all new dispatch technology, and bigger spaces for working crews.

The hall has also been subject to flooding whenever the weather brings the rain.

