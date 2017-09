An outdoors sports store on Victoria Street is closing its doors at the end of the year.

The United Farmers of Alberta (UFA), who owns Wholesale Sports, has announced it’ll be shutting down stores in 12 cities across Western Canada, including Prince George.

In a statement, the UFA says the industry’s market is becoming too competitive, and more consumers have switched to purchasing products online.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin Friday until its official closure on October 28th.