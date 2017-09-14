Local RCMP have recovered several equipment originally reported missing in March of last year.

An initial investigation began at Highway 16 and Isle Pierre Road when landscaping tools and vehicles were robbed from a work site.

A 1997 Freightliner tractor and a 40-foot Kaufman low bed flat deck trailer were taken back by the PG RCMP Street Crew Unit on Friday after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1300 block of Chief Lake Road.

However, three other items remain missing at an estimated value of $500,000, including:

White ‘sea-can’ container originally on above trailer

Yellow 2010 John Deere skid steer tractor model 323D on tracks

Pipes and other drilling equipment

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.