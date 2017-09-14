The Prince George Cougars are continuing to downsize their pre-season roster as the 2017-18 regular season begins next week.

Four players have been released by the club ahead of its final exhibition game against the Kamloops Blazers.

Forwards Brendan Kochanski and Marco Mazza are returning to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL), while 16-year-old defenceman Jack Michell has been sent back to the SMAAHL’s Saskatoon Contacts.

General Manager Todd Harkins adds free agent goaltender Brock Hamm has also been cut by the Cats.

“Brock has been terrific on and off the ice for us, but it’s a numbers game with our 20-year-olds. We felt the timing was right to give him an opportunity to join on with another WHL team.”

Only 31 players remain with Prince George, four of which are at various NHL Training Camps: (F Nikita Popugaev (New Jersey), F Radovan Bondra, (Chicago), D Josh Anderson (Colorado) and D Dennis Cholowski (Detroit).

The Cats are down to three goalies, 10 defencemen and 18 forwards.

The Cougars face the Blazers Friday night, 7PM at the CN Centre.