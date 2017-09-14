Prince George’s main fire hall is being called a ‘tired facility,’ and that it has ‘run its course.’

A proposed new site near the YMCA could lead to quick emergency responses.

“The proposed new location of the fire hall provides an eight-minute response coverage area that’s 50% greater than the one we currently have right now. That’s one of the key things when you build a new fire station, locating it where it’s going to provide the best service.”

John Iverson, PG Fire Chief

A bigger garage for the main fire truck, all new dispatch technology, and bigger spaces for crews are also being considered.