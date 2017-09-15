After 12 years of operation, 250News is closing up shop at the end of the month.

The announcement was made on Friday on their website.

250’s final story will be posted on September 30.

Elaine Macdonald-Meisner and her late husband Ben started the operation as Opinion 250 back in 2005.

Unfortunately, Ben passed away in April of 2015.

“While Ben’s legend will live on he was a huge part of 250News and it just hasn’t been the same since his passing,” says Macdonald-Meisner.

“250News is a 24 hour/seven-day-a-week operation and requires an incredible amount of energy and time. Co-founding 250News with Ben in 2005 will always stand out as a key highlight of my life but the time has come for a change. After some intense soul-searching, this summer I have come to the conclusion the best option for me was to close 250News.”

250News became the first online, independent news service in Prince George and Northern BC.