The Le Cercle des Canadiens Francais de Prince George’s (CCFPG) Le Coin des Petits pre-school will be celebrating 40 years as part of the Annual Cornfest event.

“The preschool has been in existence since 1977 and we are going to have an official presentation to the present and former staff as well as all the people that went through the program,” said Renee Trepanier, spokesperson.

It takes place at 4:30 on Saturday afternoon from the French community centre located at 1752 Fir Street.

Trepanier believes it should be a fun-filled day for everyone. “We’re going to have games for the kids and of course sweet corn from Soda Creek and the White Goose Bistro food truck will be on site plus the traditional cake cutting.”

She adds the event follows a specific formula. “Usually, the corn fest event is to gather new teachers arriving in town or new families arriving in town as well. It’s always a good time to showcase the services that we offer here.”

For more information, you can call 250-561-2565.