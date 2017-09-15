The new school year has been in session for the past two weeks and School District 57 is already seeing an upward trend for enrollment.

SD57 is a ballpark of 13,000 students signed up for classes at this time.

Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forester says that number is slightly higher compared to last year, and schools at all levels have reported excellent transitions.

“We have our new emergency preparedness language in place and that’s been going very well. It seems our students and staff were very happy to return to school and we were, of course, excited to have an additional school; Springwood is now open and running.”

She adds the revival of Springwood Elementary has also received high praise from the public.

“For Springwood, when we did the estimates and create a catchment, we thought if every student who is eligible to come to Springwood came, there’d be somewhere between 180 and 190 students. Right now we’re currently sitting at 195.”

Hard numbers are expected to be released in the first week of October.

Marquis-Forester is very grateful for the smooth outlook and the enthusiasm of students and parents so far.