The Prince George Cougars completed their pre-season with a 3-3 record after a 5-3 exhibition loss to the Kamloops Blazers before an announced crowd of 2,603 at CN Centre.

The power-play was the difference as Kamloops went two-for-five and Prince George went scoreless (0/3) with the man advantage.

Luc Smith tallied twice for the Blazers, who scored the last three goals of the game in the third period.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Kody McDonald, and Ethan O’Rourke tallied for the Cats who dressed a dozen rookies.

The Cougars begin the regular season when they host the Spokane Chiefs in the first of a double-header on Friday, September 22nd.