The Spruce Kings have taken the top spot in the Mainland Division after defeating the Surrey Eagles 5-0 on Friday night, improving their record to 2-0-1-0.

Goaltender Evan DeBrouwer earned his first shutout in a Prince George sweater, stopping all 26 shots he faced from the visiting club.

Prince George forward Dustin Manz tallied a three-point performance, assisting on the first goal by Patrick Cozzi less than three minutes into the contest, the second goal by Ben Brar, and the fourth by Ben Poisson.

Ethan de Jong and Kyle Johnson were the other goal-scorers in the game.

This marks the second win in a row for Prince George in their third of a four-game homestand to start the 2017-18 season.

The Spruce Kings’ face the Eagles once again tonight, 7PM at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).