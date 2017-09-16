Canada’s largest RV dealer group has joined together to help raise funds for those affected by the record-breaking wildfires.
RV companies in The Adventurer Group – Fraserway RV, Country RV, and Travelhome RV – is raising funds for Samaritan’s Purse Canada and Canadian Red Cross.
Here are their commitments:
- Donate $1,500 from every RV sold in B.C.;
- Donate $750 from every RV sold outside B.C.;
- Donate 10% of retail parts sold;
- Donate 10% of retail rental bookings from our B.C. rental locations;
- Offer a $1,000 credit on an Adventurer Group Cash Card for evacuated or displaced residents purchasing an RV;
- Match donations dollar-for-dollar by 800+ employees within The Adventurer Group
The fundraiser features 13 dealerships over a five week period. The goal is $500,000; currently they have raised $233,000.
“We’ve been going for two weeks so we have three weeks remaining…” says Fraserway RV’s Dave Smith. “It was an easy choice and it’s just a matter of coming up with a plan, who’s the money’s going to go to, and how it can help the most people with the money raised.”
The Adventurer Group raised $448,022 in 2016 for the northern Alberta fire relief efforts, donating money to Samaritan’s Purse Canada and Canadian Red Cross as well as the city of Fort McMurray to build a full interactive playground in the city’s newest school.