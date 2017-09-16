Prince George RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision that took place Friday, Septameber 15.

At approximately 5:45PM, RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Highway 97 near Nordic Drive in Prince George.

The lone rider of the motorcycle and the lone driver of the minivan were both taken to hospital, the adult male motorcyclist passed away from his injuries. The adult male driver of the minivan is expected to survive.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor.

This is the third collision involving motorcycles in the past two days.

Police would like to remind both vehicle and motorcycle operators to take extra caution on the roads.

RCMP is urging anyone with information on the collision to contact them at 250-561-3300.