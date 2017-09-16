An event that has lasted over 20 years in Prince George, the 2017 Scotiabank AIDS Walk is the latest edition of a walk to raise money and awareness for an important cause.

Drawing in the likes of PG Mayor Lyn Hall and Prince George – Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, who both spoke prior to the walk, the AIDS Walk was a success.

Henry Morgan, 2017 AIDS Walk Champion, performed a song and speech during the opening ceremonies.

The AIDS Walk isn’t all about fundraising, as one coordinator explains.

“It’s really about raising awareness to reduce the stigma around HIV/AIDS,” says Angela Paul, one coordinator for this year’s event. “We really want to show the community coming together and supporting those who are living with HIV. It’s not necessarily raising money for today, but just getting awareness out there.”

Since it’s inception in 1996, the AIDS Walk has raised over $42 million; there is currently no confirmed total for dollars raised by this year’s PG AIDS Walk.

One woman, who requested to remain anonymous, talked about what the support of the city meant to her.

“The support of the city has been awesome…” She said. “We’re all the same, just support everyone!”



Statistics show as many as 71,300 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Canada, with over a quarter of them not knowing.

For more information on the AIDS Walk, how to donate, and more, click here.