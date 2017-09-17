37th annual Terry Fox Run gets underway in downtown Prince George; Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Sunday, September 17th 2017 marks the 37th annual Terry Fox Run. In Prince George, the crowd drew the likes of the PG Spruce Kings, members of UNBC Athletics, Mayor Lyn Hall, Prince George – Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, and Member of Parliament Todd Doherty.

Prior to the run, there was music and face painting. Each face painted raised two dollars for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Dozens of people showed up to support the cause, much to the liking of head organizer, Scott McWalter.

“We’re excited that we have such a huge amount of community support.” says McWalter. “Everything from local sports teams to individuals who really just want to make a difference.”

McWalter went on to explain an interesting connection between Terry Fox and Prince George. The Canadian icon participated in the Labour Day Classic half-marathon in 1979, the year prior to the Marathon of Hope.

“He actually came up here for the Labour Day Classic and when he completed that half-marathon, it gave him the confidence to go ahead and start the Marathon of Hope the next year.”

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $750 million since its inception.