The Prince George Red Dress Society put on the second annual Red Dress Campaign for the women and girls who have been murdered or missing along the Highway of Tears.

Men, women, and children stood in front of Mr. PG at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 97 holding empty red dresses as symbols for those who were either murdered or missing along the highway.

“It’s huge. It’s about being part of something bigger than [yourself],” says Tammy Meise, Prince George Red Dress Society President. “and providing a safe space to allow people to walk their own journey and to heal. Coming together as a community to support one another.”

The stand-in was followed by the participants heading to Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park for the afternoon where there were speakers, entertainment, and a candle vigil to end the evening.