Here’s Hartley Miller’s daily sports update for Monday, September 18th, 2017!

PRINCE GEORGE COUGARS:

The Prince George Cougars lost their final exhibition game 5-3 to the Kamloops Blazers to finish 3-3 in the pre-season.

The Cougars start the regular season on Friday night, 7PM at the CN Centre when they host the Spokane Chiefs.

PRINCE GEORGE SPRUCE KINGS:

The Prince George Spruce Kings whipped the Surrey Eagles 5-0 on Friday, and 4-1 on Saturday to sweep the doubleheader at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

The Spruce Kings finished 3-0-1-0 on their opening four-game home-stand of the season.

NHL EXHIBITION:

In their NHL pre-season debut, the Vegas Golden Knights stunned the Canucks 9-4 in Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

Former Lethbridge Hurricanes captain Tyler Wong scored three goals and added an assist for the Golden Knights.

The Canucks are 1-1 in the pre-season, beating Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

UNBC TIMBERWOLVES:

The UNBC Timberwolves soccer squads lost their home games to the University of Alberta and Mount Royal University (MRU) in Canada West conference action.

On Sunday, the Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas won by scores of 3-1 (men), and 4-0 (women).

The MRU Cougars blanked both UNBC teams, 1-0 (men) and 2-0 (women).

The UNBC men are 2-3-3 while the Lady Timberwolves are 2-2.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:

The Atlanta Falcons took advantage of their new ‘nest,’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, soaring over the Green Bay Packers 34-23 in NFL action Sunday night.

Monday Night Football has the 1-0 Detroit Lions at the 0-1 New York Giants.

CFL:

The Ottawa RedBlacks beat the Montreal Alouettes, 29-11 on Sunday afternoon.

The 5-7-1 RedBlacks lead the East Division by a point over Toronto.

The BC Lions lost 27-13 to Calgary on Saturday, the Stampeders eighth straight victory.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL:

The Toronto Blue Jays fell in the final game of a four-game contest 13-7 to the Minnesota Twins.

The teams split the series, 2-2.