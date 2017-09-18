The Northern BC Tourism Summit is coming back to Prince George next month.

It takes place on October 16 and 17 from the Civic Centre and will focus on professional development with topics including digital tagging, aboriginal and sport tourism.

“It’s really the only annual event that brings the tourism industry in northern BC together to network and shares best practices and really learn from industry leaders,” said Clint Fraser, Northern BC Tourism CEO.

Keynote speakers include UBC professor Wade Davis and respected researcher Nicholas Badminton.

Davis also has past ties to the region according to Fraser. “I think many people will recognize Wade Davis from presentations he’s delivered on the Tedx – the great thing about him is he spends a lot of time northern British Columbia and has a long history in the region.”

Badminton, on the other hand, is a respected researcher, author, and teacher with over 20 years of experience.

Keynote luncheon tickets for both speakers must be bought separately.

Registration is $279 and you can sign up online at www.travelnbc.com/tourismsummit