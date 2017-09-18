Prince George Mounties have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a stolen truck and a missing firearm.

On Friday morning, police received reports of the suspect breaking into a truck in a local hotel parking lot, stealing a pellet gun, work tools, watches, and clothes.

RCMP were also informed of a separate truck being broken into from the same lot by the same man, in which a shotgun was left inside the vehicle, along with a spare key.

Officers located the missing truck later Friday afternoon near 3rd Avenue and Johnson Street and the driver fled on foot, but was quickly taken down.

A warrant was later executed at a home in the 2100 block of Victoria Street where police recovered the stolen items, but the firearm remains missing.

RCMP are reminding gun owners to never leave firearms in their vehicles and if they are stolen, it becomes a public safety concern.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.