With the days getting darker and shorter, motorcyclists need to be more cautious while on the road.

The Prince George RCMP have responded to three crashes involving motorcycles in less than a week.

Cpl. Craig Douglass is a bike rider himself away from the office.

He says riders should take a certain approach while on the road. “You need to be more alert when you’re on a motorcycle, you have to really anticipate what drivers might do and can’t assume that they see you. Certainly, slowing down, changing lanes just cautious riding needs to be the most important part when you’re out there.”

He adds we’re entering a tricky time of year where motorcyclists are much harder to spot. “We would like to remind the public that there are still motorcycles on the road and the days are getting darker. As a motorcyclist, you need to be visible, anticipate driver’s actions. You may have the right away but if they don’t see you they may not know that.”

Douglass says all three crashes are unrelated and are of different circumstances.

One of the recent collisions was a fatal collision on Friday at the intersection of Highway 97 and Nordic Drive that claimed the life of a fellow biker.