A Prince George couple has struck it rich in a major Lower Mainland contest.

Bev and Richard Larmand are the big winners of the PNE Prize Home Lottery’s 50/50 draw, raking in nearly $430,000 in cash.

Bev says the family is still in complete shock.

“We were on holidays and when we got home, there was a message on our answering machine from September 11th. I’m still feeling very weak and shaky inside, but I’m very happy; we’re going to be able to help our kids, and that’s just great.”

She also explains the plans her family has to spend the winnings.

“We were planning to go down to the United States for six weeks, so we’re going to do that. We’re going to take our trailer and meet friends, but we also want to share the money with our kids and help set up for their future.”

The Larmands are also big supporters of other local community causes, such as the Prince George Spruce Kings Show Home draw, and the Prince George Hospice Society Dream Home Lottery.