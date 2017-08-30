BC’s Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister made a stop in Prince George today

Shane Simpson met with ministry staff and local agencies delivering social services

“Talk to them about those services, about where they think the gaps are, and about how we can better collaborate as the ministry and as those service providers to make sure we’re all doing the best job we can for the people who need some help in the community”

He says he’ll use this information to help create a province-wide poverty reduction strategy

Simpson hopes to have a strategy in place next spring