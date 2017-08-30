Pacific Western Brewing will help reforest our province through its new “Cariboo Cares” campaign.

Announced this morning, the brewery will donate $0.25 from every 6-pack sold in September to Summit Reforestation, which will begin planting trees next spring.

Sales and Marketing Leader Kyle Sampson says the company doesn’t have a financial goal, it’s just helping where it can.

“We’re hoping Cariboo fans can jump onto this and buy more Cariboo than usual and indulge themselves in knowing that they’ve planted trees with every six pack that they purchased. We don’t have a specific goal in mind we’re just hoping that it goes really well.”

Pacific Western Brewing announcing “Cariboo Cares” campaign. $0.25 from each 6-pack sold in September goes to reforestation efforts pic.twitter.com/kRExRjFvSL — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 29, 2017

Since April 1st, BC has lost over 1,061,000 hectares. In late June, Prince George was housing more than 7,000 evacuees from around the province.

“Everybody’s been touched in some way by the wildfires throughout this summer and they’re still happening in our province and this is a big part of giving back and some of that we already are part of (reforestation). We want to do a bigger impact as so this summer has been so wildly impacted by the wildfires,” says Sampson.

Beer lovers need not worry about any price hikes. Sampson promises the donations are coming out of the company’s end.