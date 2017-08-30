Monday’s menacing heat proved to be too much for residents across the province.

According to BC Hydro, during the peak demand hours of 5PM and 6PM, a three-year-old record had surpassed as customers used 7,851 megawatts, which can run seven Ruskin Generating Stations at full capacity

The original was set on August 11th, 2014 at 7,468 megawatts.

Spokesperson Bob Gammer says that’s also a 12% increase from the previous Monday’s power consumption at 7,022 megawatts.

“It would appear that people are turning on whatever cooling systems they have, and we do see these peak demands in the summer, of course, associated with warm weather. We also had some new peaks earlier in the summer as well.”

He adds the power supply company has expected the number to be broken sooner than later.

“We have customers using more and more electronics in their home, and we thought if we do see more warm temperatures across the province, we were in a position that we might see this record be broken.”

Gammer explains however, power usage in summer is very different compared to the needs of winter.

BC’s biggest hourly demand came this year on January 3rd at 10,126 megawatts.