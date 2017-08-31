The Port of Prince Rupert is now Canada’s second largest container handling facility

The Fairview Container Terminal has upped its capacity by 50%

The port can now handle the largest container ships in the world, thanks to massive Malacca cranes

“They look like a large dinosaur in a sense. //SPLIT// They are 300 ft high and they can handle the largest container ships that ply the waters of the world.” – Don Krusel, President, and CEO of the Port of Prince Rupert

Up until 10 years ago, Prince Rupert had never processed a single container

Now it can load and unload ships that carry up to 20,000

The port employs 3,300 people directly and supports another 2,000 or so indirect jobs