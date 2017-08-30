The BC Conservation Service says the number of interactions between humans and bears in the North Central region has decreased over the past year.

Officer Eamon McArthur says most instances were related to grizzlies.

“We got 263 total complaints, to where the COS attended to 34 of those, and only 12 bears were destroyed at that time. We had a little bit of a grizzly bear complaints, but no grizzly bears were destroyed.”

In 2016, 18 animals, both grizzly and black bears, had to be put down for safety reasons, and McArthur believes people are getting better in controlling their garbage.

“They’re starting to wake up up and looking for food now, because obviously the fall tends to be a bit higher in numbers. I don’t believe people are using the backcountry any less, so I think it’s just less encounters with them.”

These instances took place between April 1st and August 25th.

If you encounter a bear of any kind, you’re asked to call the Conservation Service’s 24-hour RAPP line at 1 (877) 952-7277.